JUST ANNOUNCED

West Point’s eighth annual Oktoberfest

Join us for music, fun and drinks at the eighth annual Oktoberfest from 4-9 p.m. Sept. 22 and 3-9 p.m. Sept. 23 at Victor Constant Ski area, Route 218. It is open to the public.

For more details, visit wespoint.armymwr.com.

Bow Hunter Education Course

There is a Bow Hunter Education Course from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday at the community building at Round Pond.

Registration is required. Visit http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92278.html to register. All homework must be completed before taking the class. For more details, call 938-2503.

Pint Sized Picasso

Children learn about a new artist each class and make art inspired by them from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Sept. 26 at the West Point Arts & Crafts Shop. For details, call 938-4812.

Superintendent’s Scramble

There is a Superintendent’s Scramble at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 at the West Point Golf Course.

Enjoy 18 holes of golf and a barbecue with Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. For details, call 938-2435.

Drawing 101 with Nicole

The West Point Arts & Crafts Shop is offering Drawing 101 with Nicole from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 28.

Students learn to render three dimensional forms using a wide variety of mediums to increase skill level, with a focus on value and form. Registration is required.

For details, call 938-4812 or visit westpointarts&crafts.com.

Hunter Education Course

There is a Hunter Education Course from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 7 at the community building at Round Pond.

Registration is required. Visit www.dec.ny.gov.outdoor/92267.html to register.

All homework must be completed before taking the class.

For more details, call 938-2503.