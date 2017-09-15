Manni earns ARCOM for heroism

Photo by Class of 2018 Cadet Alex Werden Photo by Class of 2018 Cadet Alex Werden

Class of 2018 Cadet James Manni (right) received an Army Commendation medal from Brigade Tactical Officer Col. Brian Reed Sept. 8 for distinguishing himself by heroically pulling a fallen civilian from the subway tracks to safety. The action took place Dec. 10, 2015, in Philadelphia on the morning of the Army-Navy Game after noticing a man had fallen four to five feet off of the platform onto the tracks; and with the lack of action from onlookers, Manni disregarded his own safety and jumped three tracks to reach him. Manni confirmed that the man was in no position to help himself off the tracks and assisted the man to his feet. Manni lifted the man back onto the train platform and to safety. Had it not been for Manni’s quick and decisive actions, the man might have been killed by a passing train.