Rippelmeyer retires

Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV

Former U.S. Corps of Cadets Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Dawn Rippelmeyer, receives a certificate and flag flown over Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan from Commandant Brig. Gen. Stephen Gilland Sept. 8 at Michie Stadium during her retirement ceremony after 30-plus years of service to the Army.