Superintendent, Commandant motivate cadets at IOCT

Photos by Class of 2018 Cadet Alex Werden

As cadets prepare for their first crack at the Indoor Obstacle Course Test this semester, the Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. (left), USMA Class of 1975, and the Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Stephen Gilland (right), U.S. Military Academy Class of 1990, compete against each other in the IOCT to motivate the cadets Sept. 8 at Hayes Gym.