West Point honors the fallen on 9/11

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Cadets (right) carry an American flag Monday while running, which is a Sept. 11 tradition at West Point. The runners run from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. to honor those who perished during the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the hero passengers who prevented the plane from crashing into a more populated area by crashing it into a field in Shanksville, Pa. West Point firefighters remember their brother and sister first responders who perished during the 9/11 terror attacks at the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the heroes that stopped a plane from reaching its intended target in Shanksville, Pa., Monday.

The West Point community honored those who died on Sept. 11, 2001 with its annual ceremony at Trophy Point Monday.

The ceremony reflects back to the fateful day where four passenger airliners hijacked by terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon building in Washington, D.C. and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The events occurred 16 years ago on the clear Tuesday morning of 9/11/2001. Nearly 3,000 people perished in the worst terrorist attacks, in terms of death toll, in history, and more devastating than the attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941. Since 9/11, the words “Never Forget” became a rallying cry.

“We will never forget the heroes of that day … ordinary people, rising up to do extraordinary things in the face of danger,” West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. said. “We will never forget the courage and compassion of New York City’s police and firemen, and countless others racing into burning buildings to save their fellow human beings who did nothing other than show up to work that September morning. We will never forget the response of the global community in the aftermath, a boy leaving flowers outside the American embassy in Moscow, the refrains of the ‘Star Spangled’ Banner filling the streets of London during the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace, the spectacle of tens of thousands of Germans marching at the Brandenburg Gate and an entire stadium of spectators at a soccer match in Tehran observing a moment of silence.”

The memorial included the Cadet Glee Club singing the hymn, “Mansions of the Lord,” Staff Sgt. Jeremy Gaynor singing “God Bless America,” a bagpiper from the Cadet Pipes and Drum Corps played “Amazing Grace” and cannon fire could be heard signifying a moment of silence.

West Point firefighters stood to honor the 343 firefighters who sacrificed their lives to save others and one firefighter ringing the bell to mark the times the two planes crashed into the WTC, the one plane at the Pentagon and the one plane in a rural field in southwestern Pennsylvania.

“And so, we gather here today to remember, to console and to pray,” Caslen explained. “To remember comrades and colleagues, friends and family members, those lost to us on Sept. 11th and in these past 16 years. We remember them all as heroes, and rightly so. They died because, in words of justification offered by their attackers, they were Americans. They died, because of how they lived, as free men and women, proud of their freedom, proud of their country and proud of their country’s cause, the cause of human freedom.”