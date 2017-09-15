West Point ranked top public college by U.S. News

By U.S. Military Academy Public Affairs Office

The 2018 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings released Monday places the U.S. Military Academy as the top public college, ahead of sister service academies U.S. Naval Academy, No. 2, and U.S. Air Force Academy, No. 3.

West Point also ranks No. 4 on the Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs list, and takes the top spot in the Best in the Specialties category for civil engineering, fourth for electrical/electronic/communications and fifth for mechanical engineering.

West Point tied with the U.S. Air Force Academy for No. 2 on High School Counselors’ Top Picks List for National Liberal Arts Colleges. This is the fifth consecutive year West Point was ranked as a top pick by high school counselors.

“Recognition as the top public college is a reflection of our staff and faculty’s commitment to West Point’s mission to educate, train and inspire our Corps of Cadets. We all share in this achievement,” Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb, dean of the academic board, said. “We will continue to invest in cutting edge pedagogy, research, facilities and intellectual capital to ensure our graduates are prepared for the unknown challenges that lie on our horizon.”