2017-18 Cadet Club Activities

Cycling: The U.S. Military Academy Track Cycling team won Track Nationals in Indianapolis at the Major Taylor Velodrome, Sept. 14-16.

Track cycling is a very technical discipline of cycling, requiring riders to use a bicycle with no breaks and a fixed gear, while riding in a velodrome.

Although all of the cadets on the team spent their entire summer participating in various cadet training activities (CFT, CTLT, CLDT, CBT), they were committed to intense training sessions during the first three weeks of the academic year, resulting in the victory.

Although the closest functional velodrome to West Point is located in Trexlertown, Pennsylvania, the team traveled there every weekend since August to train and prepare for Nationals.

The team OIC, Capt. Jamin Williamson, is extremely proud of the team’s accomplishments and has prepared the team to seamlessly shift focus to Mountain Bike season and nationals, which will occur at the end of October, and the Road Cycling season, which begins next January.