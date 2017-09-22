Ten cadets from West Point arrived at the Spanish General Military Academy

Ten cadets from West Point arrived at the Spanish General Military Academy (AGM) in early September, ready to begin a semester-long experience of cultural and military learning, while immersed in the Spanish language. During their first week there, they were each paired with a first class cadet who is completing their summer leadership detail as cadre for AGM´s Beast equivalent. All the cadets were sent out into a different platoon and immediately began their immersion experience, training the AGM new cadets right alongside four other Spanish firsties.

Many of them experienced a bit of a mental shock as they had to quickly switch their minds over to Spanish while at the same time participating in teaching land navigation, basic marksmanship, drill and many other basic military skills to Spanish new cadets. Many of the cadets made fast friends with their fellow cadre members, so only a week after meeting their Spanish cadet counterparts, they invited the cadets to come to their homes for the weekend.