DMI Strong

Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

Twenty six staff and faculty members from the Department of Military Instruction braved a pre-dawn swim across the Hudson River from South Dock to Garrison Landing Sept. 13 to “outwardly demonstrate” the strength, endurance and leadership of DMI. The distance across from South Dock to Garrison is 2,217 feet, or 675 meters. The swim took roughly a half hour for all to complete the swim.