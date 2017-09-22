FOR THE YOUTHS

Pint Sized Picasso

Children learn about a new artist each class and make art inspired by them from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the West Point Arts & Crafts Shop. For details, call 938-4812.

Part-Day Preschool openings

Spaces are still available in the Stony Child Development Center Tuesday and Thursday session of Part-Day Preschool.

The class hours are 9 a.m.-noon. The program utilizes the creative curriculum to facilitate the development of social, emotional, literacy, fine and gross motor skills.

Fees are based upon total family income. A USDA CACFP approved snack is served each day.

If you have any questions, contact Parent and Outreach Services at 938-4458.

School Age Center’s After School Programs

School Age Center offers programming with several different themes and activities for grades kindergarten through fifth grade.

If you are interested in a before and after school program for your school age child, sign up today.

The School Age Center also offers hourly options for children who would like to come on an hourly or daily basis.

For more details, call the Lee Area CYS Facility front desk at 938-8530.