Keller Corner

EDIS to conduct “free” developmental screenings

Keller Army Community Hospital’s Educational & Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS), in conjunction with West Point Schools, is conducting free developmental screenings—for children from birth to 5 years old—from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sept. 26.

The screenings, available for military and civilians, are conducted at the Stony Child Development Center, 1207 Patrick Trail, and are ‘by appointment only.’

To schedule an appointment, call 938-2698 or 938-6868.

Not all children develop the same way…some need extra help. If you are a military or civilian family that resides at West Point and you have concerns relating to your child’s communication skills, motor skills, self-help skills, learning, vision, hearing, behavior, and/or social interactions please join EDIS for the free developmental screening.

KACH OBU to provide Childbirth Education Courses

The Keller Army Community Hospital Obstetric Unit will be providing Childbirth Education Courses—September 2017 Session. Topics include, but are not limited to, what to expect during labor, newborn care and breastfeeding.

The course takes place from 6-9:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and 20 in the fourth floor classroom at KACH.

Next courses are Oct. 4, 11 and 18.

Keller Hearing Clinic no longer walk-in

The Keller Army Community Hospital Hearing Conservation Clinic (hearing booth) will no longer operate as a walk-in clinic and will not be open every day.

Effective Sept. 12, 2017, the Hearing Conservation Clinic at Building 606 will be by appointment only.

If you need to schedule a hearing test in the audiology booth, call the appointment line at 938-7992 or 800-552-2907.

KACH highlights health awareness in September

Keller Army Community Hospital is recognizing National Preparedness Month (Sunday), National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month (Thursday) and National Cholesterol Education Month (Saturday) throughout the month of September.

Go to the Keller Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/kellerarmycommunityhospital/ to learn more.