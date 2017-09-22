Kimsey transformed into ‘MATHletic’ Facility for a day

Story and photos submitted by the West Point Lean Six Sigma Program

Michie Stadium provided the perfect back drop for an intense, informative and applied training experience Sept. 12 for Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Training.

Usually known as a support facility for Army West Point Athletics, the Kimsey Center was home to some high-intensity “mathletics” Sept. 12. Athletic department staff members, James Belladone, Nick Degennaro and Lt. Col. John Nawoichyk, were key players in helping transform the facility into a Lean Six Sigma training site for the West Point program aimed at motivating local system solutions.

“The ODIA team, including Mr. Randy Baglieri and Mr. Chris Perry, who supported our setup and IT needs, made us feel right at home,” Staff Sgt. Courtney Martin, L6S program lead for logistics, said.

The result was a successful day of training on the principles of continual process improvement for the 34 in attendance, the largest single-day total in the history of the program.

Participants in the training represented various major organizations ranging from medical professionals (Keller Army Community Hospital/Dental Activity), Clothing Factory operations and Transportation Motor Pool, Intercollegiate Athletics (ODIA), tactical officers and noncommissioned officers, academic faculty, the West Point Band and a contingent of U.S. Marine Corps from Stewart Air Base.

“The common vein here is personnel with training and focus, at all levels, looking to improve their organization in a methodical manner, which helps our entire community across the West Point footprint,” Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Schlegel, Army black belt and USMA team leader, said.

The Department of the Army executes Lean Six Sigma through the Office of Business of Transformation (OBT). Local efforts support the Army’s Business Transformation culture, to improve the quality, cost and speed of operations and processes through L6S education, certification and projects across the installation.

The karate style colored ‘belts’ represent certification progress in the program, from a baseline Yellow Belt through Green, Black and Master Black Belt levels.

In an operating environment where you’re asked to do less with more, one goal is to develop a culture of continuous process improvement.

Col. Doug McInvale, Math Department professor and Master Black Belt, said, “Lean Six Sigma combines two process improvement methods—Lean, focusing on reducing waste, and Six Sigma, reducing variation to improve quality.”

Despite the excitement, the class day is all but easy. Heavy dives into problem definition skills, basic measurement tools/techniques, and an overview of several analysis tools from the Continuous Process Improvement (CPI) Toolbox fill a large portion of the day.

Mixed within this instructional endeavor is a multiple phase application of learning, affectionately called “The Budget Sim.” In this simulation, a generic government agency is established with the purpose to obligate funds.

The problem is simply that long wait times are costing money and manpower, and in a system wrought with errors, the customers are wasting money, time and small portions of their sanity while waiting on hold.

Although intentionally humorous at times, completion of this simulation puts into practice key instructional elements, giving students concrete process mapping and visualization techniques to immediately deploy within their own offices.

West Point’s Lean Six Sigma program represents a volunteer effort and growing community of practice formed around developing inter-agency teams across the installation.

The West Point program is currently spearheaded by two certified black belts and supervised by a deployment director who is a master black belt.

By deliberately representing key process improvement centers across the installation, and providing guided coaching and mentoring in the use of a variety of process improvement tools, the team vision is to inspire “Local Solutions to Local Challenges.”

As a result of these grass-roots efforts, there are currently several active projects across the Academy, ranging from speeding up game-day parking processes to decreasing processing time of TMP requests for vehicles; from improving data quality for manpower analysis at Keller Hospital to reducing classroom set-up times for instructors.

This past summer, many of these active projects were generated as a result of West Point’s first residential two-week Green Belt Course. As a natural follow-up to the one-day Yellow Belt experience, students earning their Green Belt must complete a relevant project that identifies value within their organization.

The project applies the program tools in the methodology steps of Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve and Control. Upon completion, each is awarded an Army Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification, an industry-recognized professional certification in process improvement.

The success of the local program resulted in recognition by the Army’s Showcase on Process Improvement, a worldwide call-in event from across the Army footprint. To learn more about this program or opportunities to develop your leadership CPI Toolkit, visit https://www.army.mil/standto/archive/2011/04/11.

Sign up to receive the Lean Six Minute, the program’s monthly newsletter, to stay in-the-know about CPI projects around West Point, and to learn how L6S can work in your service-oriented environment.

Contact Schlegel at 845-938-1338 or Jeremy.Schlegel@usma.edu or Jason Medford at 845-938-6027 or jason.j.medford.civ@mail.mil.