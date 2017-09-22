Last-minute goal pushes Army past Marist

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Soccer team celebrates after sophomore Tyler Mitchiner (#3) notches the game-winner with less than 30 seconds left in regulation to defeat Marist, 2-1, Sunday at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field. Photo by Army Atheltic Communications The Army West Point Men’s Soccer team celebrates after sophomore Tyler Mitchiner (#3) notches the game-winner with less than 30 seconds left in regulation to defeat Marist, 2-1, Sunday at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field. Photo by Army Atheltic Communications

For the second consecutive game, sophomore Tyler Mitchiner came through in the clutch for the Army West Point Men’s Soccer team as the Black Knights claimed a 2-1 nail-biting victory over Marist Sunday in Malek Stadium at Clinton Field.

With the win over the Red Foxes, Army improved to 5-2, while Marist fell to 3-4.

There was plenty of fire power from both sides as the two teams combined for 35 shots in the game, with Army holding the edge in that category, 22-13.

For the first time this season, the Black Knights found themselves in a hole, trailing 1-0, but responded by putting a pair of shots into the back of the net in the second half to claim the come-from-behind win.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army claimed its first win over the Red Foxes since Sept. 11, 2013.

• Sophomore Peter Meyer started for the first time this season.

• Army fired over 20 shots for the second consecutive game.

• The Black Knights tallied double-digit shots in 14 straight games dating back to last season.

• Mitchiner’s two goals on the season are a career high.

• Senior Marcos Arroyo and sophomore Zac McGraw notched their first assists of the season.

• After scoring a goal, Keenan O’Shea now leads the team in points (12) and is tied for first in goals (4).

How it happened

• Despite a combined 15 shots being taken in the first half, neither side was able to find the back of the net.

• However, 11 minutes into the second stanza, Marist broke through once Allen Gavilanes dribbled the ball on the left side and dumped it into the box to set up Blake Aronson for the shot and score.

• The shots continued to come from the Black Knights, but it was not until the 64th minute, when O’Shea got a hold of a loose ball in the box and rifled it into the net to even up the score at 1-1.

• Time continued to tick away and with just under 30 seconds remaining in regulation, the Black Knights were awarded a corner.

• Arroyo took the corner and it sailed high to McGraw at the far end of the field. The sophomore headed it back to the center of the box and Mitchiner extended his head out and tapped it in for the game-winning goal, his second of the week.

Up next

Army will play Lehigh in a Patriot League match at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.