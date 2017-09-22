Out of the Darkness walk brings awareness to suicide

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Many participants, including cadets, cadet candidates, staff and faculty members, were out in full force for the fourth annual Out of the Darkness walk Sept. 16 at West Point. The walk’s intention is to bring awareness to and help prevent suicide by honoring those who have died, educate people how to recognize when someone may be thinking of suicide, and to be there for him or her. Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV Many participants, including cadets, cadet candidates, staff and faculty members, were out in full force for the fourth annual Out of the Darkness walk Sept. 16 at West Point. The walk’s intention is to bring awareness to and help prevent suicide by honoring those who have died, educate people how to recognize when someone may be thinking of suicide, and to be there for him or her. Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV Many participants, including cadets, cadet candidates, staff and faculty members, were out in full force for the fourth annual Out of the Darkness walk Sept. 16 at West Point. The walk’s intention is to bring awareness to and help prevent suicide by honoring those who have died, educate people how to recognize when someone may be thinking of suicide, and to be there for him or her. Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV Many participants, including cadets, cadet candidates, staff and faculty members, were out in full force for the fourth annual Out of the Darkness walk Sept. 16 at West Point. The walk’s intention is to bring awareness to and help prevent suicide by honoring those who have died, educate people how to recognize when someone may be thinking of suicide, and to be there for him or her. Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV An impromptu prayer circle was formed at the Out of the Darkness walk to bring awareness to suicide, Sept. 16 for the fourth annual event at Daly Field. Participants wore different colored beads to represent a family member, friend, co-worker or themselves who, at one time, attempted or committed suicide. An impromptu prayer circle was formed at the Out of the Darkness walk to bring awareness to suicide, Sept. 16 for the fourth annual event at Daly Field. Participants wore different colored beads to represent a family member, friend, co-worker or themselves who, at one time, attempted or committed suicide. The fourth annual Out of the Darkness walk took place Sept. 16 to bring awareness to suicide and to remember those who committed the act. Cadets, USMAPS cadet candidates, staff and faculty and Gold Star families gathered at Daly Field where photos of those who died were displayed. The fourth annual Out of the Darkness walk took place Sept. 16 to bring awareness to suicide and to remember those who committed the act. Cadets, USMAPS cadet candidates, staff and faculty and Gold Star families gathered at Daly Field where photos of those who died were displayed.

The fourth annual Out of the Darkness walk was hosted Sept. 16 by The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention through the West Point suicide prevention office, which is part of the Army Substance Abuse Program, the Department of Human Resources and the Garrison.

Garrison Commander Col. Andrew S. Hanson spoke to the group, which also included Gold Star families.

“September is suicide prevention month, but suicide prevention is an ongoing effort,” Hanson said. “It’s an important event of awareness of how suicide affects families and friends. Twenty-two veterans a day die by suicide. What can you do when life becomes overwhelming? It isn’t helpful when they are told to ‘suck it up.’ That is what we are here for, to be there for someone suffering, to talk to them or to escort them to someone who can help.”

Participants chose from different colored ‘honor’ beads to wear for the walk in honor of those they lost. White for a child, red for a spouse or partner, gold for a parent, orange for sibling, silver for military and green for those who struggled personally with suicide.

Class of 2018 Ariana Rocha spoke to the group while wearing several beads to honor and support those she knew and for her own personal struggles in the past with suicide.

“West Point is not the easiest place to get through, but it’s a great place to be from,” Rocha said. “West Point is challenging, stressful and there’s a lot to handle and to compound that with family issues or medical issues, it’s a lot to handle. We have a community here that can help, but some fear judgement. No one here is alone. Ask for help, this is not a place for judgement.”

Currently, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. More than 50 percent of all people who die by suicide suffer from some major depression, according to www.mentalhealthameirca.net.

Yet, depression is among the most treatable of psychiatric illnesses. Between 80-90 percent of people with depression respond positively to treatment. The best way to prevent suicide is through early detection, diagnosis and treatment, according to www.mentalhealthameirca.net.

Some of the signs of someone who may be thinking of suicide is a sudden change of behavior, sleeping too much or too little, acting recklessly, disinterested in things he or she was interested in and withdrawing from friends.

Recognize the signs. Be aware and be there. Feeling helpless and/or suicidal, call 1-800-784-2433 or 1-800-273-8255 to speak to someone, or visit www.suicide.org.