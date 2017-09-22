OUTSIDE THE GATES

Constitution Island Association event

The Constitution Island Association is hosting Family Day Sept. 23 at Constitution Island.

For more details, contact Hilary Dyson, Constitution Island Association office manager, at 845-265-2501 or visit www.constitutionisland.org.

Cornwall Presbyterian Church Lecture: “Can Love Walk the Battlefield?”

The West Point community is invited to attend a lecture/discussion on the “Just War” tradition at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Fellowship Hall of Cornwall Presbyterian Church, 222 Hudson Street, Cornwall on Hudson.

In this lecture/discussion, retired Army Chaplain Ken Sampson will analyze approaches people of faith take to the ethical use of force.

We’ll seek answers to the question, “Can love walk the battlefield?” Come add your voice to contribute to the collective understandings we’ll discover.

During his almost 30-year career, Chaplain Sampson served Infantry and Artillery units stateside and overseas, twice deployed to Afghanistan, taught world religions at the Defense Language Institute, and ended as Senior Military Fellow—Ethics and Leadership, National Defense University.

For details, contact the church office at 845-534-2903.

Girls Basketball Officiating Class

If you are interested in officiating girls basketball, there are officiating classes from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 28; Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26; and Nov. 2 and 9 at Park Avenue Elementary School in Warwick, N.Y.

The test date is Nov. 13 at Sanfordville Elementary School in Warwick, N.Y.

There is a fee of $150, which includes first year’s dues.

For details, contact John Leigh at johnleigh@optimum.net or call 845-325-0742.

Lighthouse Christian Assembly

The Lighthouse Christian Assembly cordially invites the West Point community to join its family of fellowship and worship at 10 a.m. Sundays at 134 Old State Road, Highland Falls.

The church has been serving the Fort Montgomery/Highland Falls and West Point communities for more than 30 years.

It provides a family atmosphere for cadets, Soldiers, family members and the community.

Every effort is made to support our beloved brothers and sisters with physical as well as spiritual needs.

Additionally, the church is affiliated with the Walter Hoving Home, founded by John and Elsie Benton in 1967.

This Christ-centered home provides a safe space for women in recovery from alcohol and substance abuse.

If you are in need of transportation, contact either Robby at 845-661-0339 or Tommy at 262-444-2460 by 9 a.m. on the Sunday morning you will be attending.