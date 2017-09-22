September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month

Submitted by the General Surgery Department, Keller Army Community Hospital

September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month.

Thyroid cancer is commonly diagnosed at a younger age than most other adult cancers (most frequently diagnosed among people aged 45-54). Nearly 3 out of 4 cases are found in women.

The American Cancer Society’s most recent estimates for thyroid cancer in the United States for 2017 are 56,870 new cases of thyroid cancer (42,470 in women, and 14,400 in men).

Thyroid cancer is the most rapidly increasing cancer in the U.S., and is highly treatable if detected early.

The most common symptom is a growth (called a “nodule”) on the thyroid gland located on the neck near the Adam’s apple area.

These nodule(s) can become larger in a short amount of time. Commonly, people see or feel the nodule themselves.

In other cases, they are noted growth during a physical exam.

Less common symptoms of thyroid cancer can include:

• Hoarseness or being unable to talk;

• Trouble breathing (rare);

• Trouble swallowing;

• A cough or coughing up blood (rare);

Thyroid nodules are generally common and only seldom associated with thyroid cancer, however all should be tested when diagnosed.

Is there a test for thyroid cancer?—Yes. If you have a thyroid nodule these tests can include:

• Imaging tests—The imaging test most often done is an ultrasound;

• Blood tests;

• Fine needle aspiration—A thin needle is used to aspirate a small sample of tissue from the nodule which is examined by a Pathologist.

Screening for thyroid disease is a routine part of an annual physical exam and a self-exam.

Your Family Healthcare Provider is available to address any concerns.