Sprint Football opens season with big win
The Army West Point Sprint Football team opened its 2017 campaign with a convincing 70-0 victory over Post Sept. 16 at Shea Stadium. The Black Knights begin the season 1-0, while the Eagles fall to 0-1 on the year.
Army highlights and game notes
• Army improved to 7-0 all-time against Post.
• This was the third time in program history the Black Knights eclipsed the 70-point mark and first since an 86-0 victory at Princeton in 2015.
• The 70 points scored was a program record both at Shea Stadium and for a season opener.
• Senior running back Quay Gilmore paced the offense with 18 rushes for 117 yards and four touchdowns. He set personal bests in both yards and touchdowns.
• Junior quarterback Keegan West completed five of his eight passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
• Junior quarterback Brady Miller went 5-for-10 with 42 yards and a touchdown through the air.
• Army played four quarterbacks in the game as rookies Dylan Moser and Ryan Sullivan made their collegiate debuts.
• Sophomore running back Jake Gigliotti carried the ball seven times for 66 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career.
• Gigliotti and Gilmore recorded Army’s two plays of at least 50 yards from scrimmage.
• Rookie back Jacob Lowman toted the ball eight times for 31 yards and scored the first touchdown of his career.
• Sophomore wide receiver Tom Williamson led the Black Knights with three catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.
• Junior running back Jaylen Collier and senior wide receiver Ty Galyean also recorded receiving touchdowns.
• Defensively, senior co-captain Curtis Jerzerick documented a game-high eight tackles, including three tackles for a loss of 19 yards.
• Jerzerick added two sacks for a loss of 19 yards.
• The defensive unit totaled 15 tackles for a loss of 66 yards, including seven tackles for a loss of 43 yards.
• Senior linebacker Jake Marchillo and rookie Sharheem Taylor recovered fumbles in the game, while junior John Descisciolo forced a turnover.
Plays of the game
• With 5:46 remaining in the first quarter, Ty Galyean wrestled the ball away from a Post defender in the end zone for the 22-yard score.
• Sophomore Tom Williamson was able to acrobatically drag both feet in the back of the end zone with 6:52 left in the second quarter to secure his first-career touchdown of 25 yards.
How it happened
• After Post won the coin toss and deferred its choice to the second half, Army used a 68-yard kickoff return by Jake Gigliotti to set up a short field for the offense. Three carries by Quay Gilmore followed, wrapping up with an eight-yard score by the back.
• Army forced the Eagles to go three-and-out in their first three possessions, limiting the visitors to a combined -17 yards on those drives.
• Another short field set the Black Knights up at the Post 41 to start the drive. After a pair of incompletions, junior Keegan West connected with Tom Williamson for a 40-yard gain, to provide Gilmore the opportunity for his second score in as many drives.
• Army started its third drive at the Post 30 yard line and needed just two plays to have Jaylen Collier take a screen pass from West 29 yards for the score.
• Galyean capped the scoring in the opening stanza with a 22-yard grab where he wrestled the ball away from an Eagles defender in the end zone.
• Gilmore continued to pound the ball on the ground, breaking off the longest play of the game from scrimmage with a 56-yard scurry for his third touchdown of the afternoon on the first play of the second quarter.
• Williamson’s 25-yard reception in the back of the end zone concluded Army’s 42-point first half.
• Army added four more scores in the second half to close out the game with the final score coming with 5:06 remaining in the game on a four-yard run by rookie Jacob Lowman.