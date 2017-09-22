Sprint Football opens season with big win

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Senior running back Quay Gilmore led the offense with 18 rushes for 117 yards and four touchdowns, setting a personal-best in both yards and touchdowns, during Army West Point’s 70-0 win over Post Sept. 16 at Shea Stadium. Photo by Army Atheltic Communications Senior running back Quay Gilmore led the offense with 18 rushes for 117 yards and four touchdowns, setting a personal-best in both yards and touchdowns, during Army West Point’s 70-0 win over Post Sept. 16 at Shea Stadium. Photo by Army Atheltic Communications

The Army West Point Sprint Football team opened its 2017 campaign with a convincing 70-0 victory over Post Sept. 16 at Shea Stadium. The Black Knights begin the season 1-0, while the Eagles fall to 0-1 on the year.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army improved to 7-0 all-time against Post.

• This was the third time in program history the Black Knights eclipsed the 70-point mark and first since an 86-0 victory at Princeton in 2015.

• The 70 points scored was a program record both at Shea Stadium and for a season opener.

• Senior running back Quay Gilmore paced the offense with 18 rushes for 117 yards and four touchdowns. He set personal bests in both yards and touchdowns.

• Junior quarterback Keegan West completed five of his eight passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

• Junior quarterback Brady Miller went 5-for-10 with 42 yards and a touchdown through the air.

• Army played four quarterbacks in the game as rookies Dylan Moser and Ryan Sullivan made their collegiate debuts.

• Sophomore running back Jake Gigliotti carried the ball seven times for 66 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career.

• Gigliotti and Gilmore recorded Army’s two plays of at least 50 yards from scrimmage.

• Rookie back Jacob Lowman toted the ball eight times for 31 yards and scored the first touchdown of his career.

• Sophomore wide receiver Tom Williamson led the Black Knights with three catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.

• Junior running back Jaylen Collier and senior wide receiver Ty Galyean also recorded receiving touchdowns.

• Defensively, senior co-captain Curtis Jerzerick documented a game-high eight tackles, including three tackles for a loss of 19 yards.

• Jerzerick added two sacks for a loss of 19 yards.

• The defensive unit totaled 15 tackles for a loss of 66 yards, including seven tackles for a loss of 43 yards.

• Senior linebacker Jake Marchillo and rookie Sharheem Taylor recovered fumbles in the game, while junior John Descisciolo forced a turnover.

Plays of the game

• With 5:46 remaining in the first quarter, Ty Galyean wrestled the ball away from a Post defender in the end zone for the 22-yard score.

• Sophomore Tom Williamson was able to acrobatically drag both feet in the back of the end zone with 6:52 left in the second quarter to secure his first-career touchdown of 25 yards.

How it happened

• After Post won the coin toss and deferred its choice to the second half, Army used a 68-yard kickoff return by Jake Gigliotti to set up a short field for the offense. Three carries by Quay Gilmore followed, wrapping up with an eight-yard score by the back.

• Army forced the Eagles to go three-and-out in their first three possessions, limiting the visitors to a combined -17 yards on those drives.

• Another short field set the Black Knights up at the Post 41 to start the drive. After a pair of incompletions, junior Keegan West connected with Tom Williamson for a 40-yard gain, to provide Gilmore the opportunity for his second score in as many drives.

• Army started its third drive at the Post 30 yard line and needed just two plays to have Jaylen Collier take a screen pass from West 29 yards for the score.

• Galyean capped the scoring in the opening stanza with a 22-yard grab where he wrestled the ball away from an Eagles defender in the end zone.

• Gilmore continued to pound the ball on the ground, breaking off the longest play of the game from scrimmage with a 56-yard scurry for his third touchdown of the afternoon on the first play of the second quarter.

• Williamson’s 25-yard reception in the back of the end zone concluded Army’s 42-point first half.

• Army added four more scores in the second half to close out the game with the final score coming with 5:06 remaining in the game on a four-yard run by rookie Jacob Lowman.