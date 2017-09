USMA faithful invade Ohio State

Photos by Michelle Eberhart/PV, Class of 2018 Cadet Chelsea Zerman and Class of 2017 Cadet Thomas Matty

The Army West Point Football team played The Ohio State University Buckeyes for the first time in school history and lost 38-7 in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 16. However, despite the loss, the Black Knight’s faithful fans invaded Ohio Stadium where 108,414 in attendence watched the game.