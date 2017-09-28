2017-18 Cadet Club Activities

Crew: The Army West Point Crew team competed in the Rumson Boat Race Sept. 23. The annual race is hosted by the town of Rumson, New Jersey. All rowers are hosted in local family homes.

This year, Army competed against Drexel, Villanova and Coast Guard over a 2,500-meter course in Men’s and Women’s Varsity and JV 8 categories.

The Men’s JV 8 beat Drexel and Villanova to win the first place trophy.

The Men’s Varsity 8 finished second, a half a boat length behind Drexel. They finished multiple boats lengths of open water ahead of Villanova and Coast Guard.

The Women’s Varsity 8 finished third a boat and a half behind Villanova and multiple boat lengths ahead of Coast Guard.

The Women’s JV 8 finished a boat length down from Villanova to finish third.

Army Crew would like to thank the West Point Society of New Jersey for providing water, Gatorade, granola bars, and bagels for the team.

All crews gained vital experience and are excited for the rest of the season.