2017-18 hunting season at USAG West Point is here

By Cpl. Benjamin Dunham Conservation Law Enforcement Officer

The 2017-18 hunting season is upon us at U.S. Army Garrison West Point, and this season we are introducing a new online hunt tracker called iSportsman.

The isportsman is a major upgrade from the previous hunt tracker with more features, ease of access and all of the West Point hunting/fishing information in one location.

As West Point implements the new system, we ask for your patience as we work out the bugs to resolve problems as quickly as possible.

Visit the new isportsman website at https://westpoint.isportsman.net/. In the event that you are unable to check out other hunting or fishing on isportsman due to lack of cell phone service or any other reason, we ask that you physically check in/check out at the Provost Marshal Office located at building 616 on Swift Road.

We are also pleased to announce that we are close to the implementation of the new USMA 215-5 Outdoor Recreational Activities Regulation.

We’ve upgraded the regulation to include more safety rules, recreational activity policies and also to ensure that the regulation is more user-friendly.

Once finalized and published, we ask all recreationalists to familiarize themselves with the new version of the USMA Reg 215-5 and outdoor recreation map to prevent incurring fines and suspension of outdoor recreational privileges at West Point.

As an added awareness, trail cameras and tree stands are required to be clearly marked with the contact information of the owner.

If an unmarked or illegal trail camera/tree stand is found, the stand will be confiscated by the West Point Conservation Law Enforcement Officers.

Parking and driving regulations for the training areas will also change with the new USMA 215-5.

Driving and parking on trails is strictly prohibited, and the PMO asks that recreationalists drive on marked range roads and park no more than 10 feet off the road on the side of the area they are entering. This measure was implemented for the safety of the hunters and protection of the unmarked cultural resources.

Once finalized, the new publication will be available on the West Point iSportsman website.

This year for rifle season, we are still conducting the hunt lottery at the ski lodge. Opening day, hunters will be required to check in/out at the new Hunt Control office located at Building 1670 on Mine Torne road.

With the exception of opening day, hunters will check in/out online using the isportsman website or manually at the Hunt Control Office during hours of operation (during rifle season only).

We strongly encourage hunters to check in their harvest at the Hunt Control Office. When you are in the training areas, you must have both isportsman passes while conducting recreational activities on West Point.

One pass should be kept on your person, and the other must be clearly displayed on your vehicle dashboard. If you enter any training area without a recreation pass or range pass, you may be fined or apprehended for trespassing.

For complete information on outdoor recreational activities on USAG West Point, you can download the most current USMA 215-5 on the West Point isportsman website. Best wishes for every hunter to have a safe season.