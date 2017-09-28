BBC Lifeworks

• Superintendent’s Boat on the Hudson: Adults join West Point Family Homes for an evening on the Superintendent’s Boat Oct. 6.

Boarding starts at 6:30 p.m. at South Dock and cruise the majestic beauty of the Hudson River from 7-9 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served. To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Sunday with the number of people that will attend. This event is free and open to current West Point Family Home residents.

• Boo Your Neighbor: For the rest of the month, reach out to your friends and neighbors and leave a treat or note on their door. Stop by B126 Washington Road from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 10 for your treat and starter kit and spread these “BOO’s” and Halloween cheer throughout West Point.