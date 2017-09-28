Cadets training, learning in Austria

Cadets Jonathan Alvendia, James Pontius, Luke Beaulieu and Ryan Wright spent the latter part of August climbing the Austrian Alps. The four cadets, who are studying abroad at the Theresian Military Academy in Austria, recently completed the Austrian High Mountain Warfare School (Gebirgskampfschule) in Saalfelden, Austria. This rigorous training included the application of basic climbing skills, a 200-foot rappel and high-altitude patrolling in the vicinity of the Mitterhorn Peak (elevation 8,215 feet). Following the mountain warfare training, the cadets began a three-week Combat Service Training (Gefechtsdienst Ausbildung) course in northern Austria. Throughout this training, the cadets have honed their tactical skills and strengthened our military relationship with a key NATO partner.The West Point cadets were recently featured in a newspaper article highlighting the Austrian Army’s partnership with NATO allies, as well as a recent visit by the Austrian Defense Minister to Gebirgskampfschule. The four cadets truly enjoyed their training in the Austrian Alps.