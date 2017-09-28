D/CME celebrates SteelDay Sept. 15

The Department of Civil & Mechanical Engineering celebrated SteelDay on Sept. 15. SteelDay is an annual celebration of the United States’ structural steel industry through the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) and its members and partners. Each year, sponsors around the nation organize and host educational and networking functions including tours of project sites, structural steel mills and fabrication shops. Cadets and faculty from the Civil Engineering Division celebrated SteelDay by visiting two local steel structures. First, Brock Barry, Lt. Col. Jake Bruhl and Lt. Col. Aaron Hill led cadets through a round-robin tour of the Bear Mountain Bridge to learn about the anchorage, history and structural design of the bridge. Tom Scaglione, chief of staff for the New York State Bridge Authority; Danielle Mass, deputy chief of staff for the New York State Bridge Authority; Bill Sullivan, the bridge manager; and Steve Accilli, the bridge foreman, provided inside knowledge of the bridge to include details of the steel parallel cable suspenders, steel trusses and 350-foot steel towers. The cadets and faculty then traveled to the Tappan Zee Bridge where they enjoyed a briefing on the $4 billion, 3.1-mile twin span cable-stayed bridge. Walter Reichert, vice president of Tappan Zee Constructors, and Dan Marcy, community relations specialist for New NY Bridge Project, described the organization, planning and challenges that come with such a huge endeavor and answered cadets’ questions about this new piece of critical infrastructure.