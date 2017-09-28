DPE hosts first monthly Community Outreach Fitness Session

Story by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Volunteer Women’s Soccer coach and West Point community member Ali Tankiewicz participates in the DPE Community Outreach Functional Fitness Session, Sept. 20 at Daly Field. Volunteer Women’s Soccer coach and West Point community member Ali Tankiewicz participates in the DPE Community Outreach Functional Fitness Session, Sept. 20 at Daly Field. Department of Physical Education’s Master of the Sword, Col. Nick Gist, looks on as Capt. Anthony Tankiewicz helps a faculty member flip a tire during the Functional Fitness Session, Sept. 20. Department of Physical Education’s Master of the Sword, Col. Nick Gist, looks on as Capt. Anthony Tankiewicz helps a faculty member flip a tire during the Functional Fitness Session, Sept. 20.

The Department of Physical Education hosted this year’s first Community Outreach Fitness Session Sept. 20 at Daly Field.

From now until May, DPE will hold a monthly fitness event for the U.S. Military Academy community, staff and faculty with the intention of bringing everyone who works and lives at West Point together for an hour of exercise.

Each month, DPE offers a different fitness event including survival swimming, Olympic weight lifting, combatives, ultimate Frisbee and more.

This month’s session, functional fitness, was hosted by DPE instructors Maj. Nicolas Ouimet and Capt. Anthony Tankiewicz.

“USMA has hundreds if not thousands of staff and faculty who work and live on post and rarely ever interact or see each other,” Ouimet noted. “The goal of the event is to get people from all across the Academy to come and work together in a physically demanding, but teamwork-oriented setting.”

Ouimet, who has run the functional fitness company athletics program for three years, wanted to introduce it to the wider community.

“Capt. Tankiewicz and I spent about 30 minutes hashing out the workout on a white board,” Ouimet started. “The goal was a team-oriented event where anyone of any ability level would be able to contribute to the team.”

Tankiewicz went on to explain that the sessions give people an opportunity to use the facilities and equipment they normally wouldn’t.

“We were able to use the brand new Daly Field, so today was the first time we actually put implements on the field,” he explained, referencing the tires and equipment they used on the field. “It’s just a way for us to get the word out and broaden horizons to see what DPE does, to introduce themselves within DPE and build a relationship throughout different departments so they can see what we do.”

Tankiewicz went the extra mile and personally invited his wife, Ali Tankiewicz, a volunteer coach for the Army West Point Women’s Soccer team, to come out for the event.

“It was awesome!” she said. “I wasn’t expecting such a tough workout and I wasn’t expecting the whole DPE community to come out so it was really nice to have both. To show up and come out during lunchtime and get a really good workout with a cool group of people, it was great.”

DPE will hold its next Community Outreach Fitness Session, Club Sport/ Triathlon, at 12:20 p.m. Oct. 25 with the location being weather dependent.

For more details, contact the event leaders, Capt. Ryan Feeney at Ryan.Feeney@usma.edu or Capt. Brian Kavanagh at Brian.Kavanagh@usma.edu.