FEATURED EVENT

September 28th, 2017 | MWR Blurbs, What's Happening
Personally-Owned Firearm Range
The MWR Outdoor Recreation and Range Operations will host four personally-owned firearm range days, allowing eligible individuals owning firearms to shoot at West Point this fall.
The dates are Oct. 7 and 28, Nov. 4 and 17 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Range 5, Route 293, across from Round Pond Road.
Eligibility is restricted to DOD ID card holders (military, retirees and DOD civilians), with each eligible individual being able to sponsor a maximum of two guests.
For details, contact the Outdoor Recreation Office at 845-938-2503 or visit www.westpoint.armymwr.com.