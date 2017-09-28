FEATURED EVENT

Personally-Owned Firearm Range

The MWR Outdoor Recreation and Range Operations will host four personally-owned firearm range days, allowing eligible individuals owning firearms to shoot at West Point this fall.

The dates are Oct. 7 and 28, Nov. 4 and 17 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Range 5, Route 293, across from Round Pond Road.

Eligibility is restricted to DOD ID card holders (military, retirees and DOD civilians), with each eligible individual being able to sponsor a maximum of two guests.

For details, contact the Outdoor Recreation Office at 845-938-2503 or visit www.westpoint.armymwr.com.