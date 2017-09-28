FEATURED ITEM

Coming Home Multi-Media Art Experience

The Coming Home Multi-Media Art Experience is scheduled for Oct. 4-7 in the Cullum Hall Memorial Room.

The opening reception takes place from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 4.

The Coming Home exhibit is a public, multi-media art experience designed to bring together military and civilian communities through art and effective dialog to help heal the wounds of war.

The exhibit includes the works of New York City artist Brookie Maxwell and retired Col. Greg Gadson, USMA Class of 1989. The Department of English and Philosophy and the West Point Humanities Center have partnered with the exhibit directors to bring the experience from its current home in NYC to West Point for a four-day period.

The opening reception is the center of gravity for the four-day exhibit and will include a panel discussion on the importance of the arts and humanities in healing the wounds of war, a themed-performance by the USMA Band, and an open mic session for cadets, faculty and staff to read poetry, stories or letters related to the exhibits various themes.