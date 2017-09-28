For country, reflections on the impact of 9/11

By Class of 2018 Cadet Madelyn Crimmins

As absolutely cliché as it sounds, I chose the military because of my experiences on Sept. 11, 2001. I was pretty young at the time, but I’m old for my class here at the Academy. It is hard for me to grasp that the majority of the plebe class was 2 in 2001, that I will lead Soldiers to whom 9/11 is something they only understand from reading about in history books.

We’re the “9/11 Generation,” the millennials who grew up in the wake of what happened on what would have been an otherwise unremarkable Tuesday. We understand what “standing in the gap” means, and the true “cost of freedom,” we serve In Duty, Through Honor, For Country.

That September I was 7, sitting in a second grade classroom. I can still visualize the room, where I was sitting, how the room was oriented. My teacher was the only one who had a TV. We were a first-year charter school and so she paid her own cable bill; she said she thought it was important we knew what was going on in the world. Each morning, our day started with watching the news and she’d leave it playing in the background. So when a plane hit a building we thought “what a horrible event,” it was 9 a.m.

It didn’t occur to anyone that it was anything other than a tragedy; words like “terrorism” and “Al Qaida” didn’t exist in my elementary world. I couldn’t have pointed out the Middle East on a map, let alone Iraq, Iran or Afghanistan, all places and terms that took over the news in the weeks that followed.

The teacher was trying to explain the situation and the location of the twin towers as we watched the live coverage. And then we watched, in real time, as a second plane slammed into the other tower at 9:03 a.m. It was silent. Then it was chaos; and it was then that my world shifted.

Immediately the TV was switched off and the principal came in. This heinous act was clearly something we shouldn’t have seen, but as we know, you can’t shield anyone from circumstance. We were told not to tell the other students what we had seen. We were informed that everyone would be sent home; the other students thought we were getting a day off. I struggled with the knowledge I held as students around me rejoiced at our early dismissal. My mom being a teacher at the same school was one of the facilitators of the early dismissal process. My brother and I waited for hours while all of the students were picked up, no one was bused home that day; it was determined we needed to know that someone was at home waiting for them. I didn’t understand why until much later.

You see, I grew up an hour south of Dover Air Force Base, and throughout my childhood that really meant nothing to me. We celebrated freedom on the Fourth of July and said the Pledge of Allegiance every morning; we were American, and proud to be so, but it was insular, we didn’t live on the world stage. I come from a small state, the kind where everyone knows everyone else and their business. We were three hours from Washington D.C., five from New York City. I didn’t understand if we were removed from the tragedy then why were all of the adults trying really hard not to panic and not to cry?

I didn’t understand that DAFB is a high value target because every member of our military who dies oversees first touches U.S. soil in Delaware, at DAFB. The State was on lockdown and almost everyone in the country knew someone, who was doing something, to help in the aftermath at some level, since we’re a big military, police and firefighting country.

Those who had died, they were our brothers and sisters in green, and blue, and red, but more so these were our fellow Americans who did nothing except get up that morning and go to work. How do we combat that? What do we do? How do we handle that? It was a simple Tuesday.

I remember looking at all of these adults who were trying to hold tears at bay and console us simultaneously. Watching them struggle to find a way to talk to us about hope that didn’t involve religion since it was a public school.

And I remember thinking, “I want to do something, I need to be a part of something that ensures that people never have to feel this way again.” I felt small, and useless. And I wanted to know why. Why would someone do this? What was “terrorism?” How could people hate this beautiful country I lived in?

It was the sense of fear, the sense of grief, that gave me the idea that I wanted to serve this country in some capacity, I needed to do something; I wanted to have an impact. But it was the sense of patriotism, community and country that I felt in the days and weeks that followed that gave me the desire to serve in the military.

The need to have an impact on others, patriotism, and my community, and my country, was the reason I learned to sing the National Anthem, and willed myself, the shy girl from a small town, to have the courage to get up and share that with others. The act of standing in front of others to sing still makes my heart pound, and it is that first time that the 11th of September was more than a Tuesday that I think of every single time I sing it. It was the strength I saw in this nation, and those willing to defend her in the wake of what had been deemed my generation’s Pearl Harbor, that made me want to raise my right hand and step up to defend this country in the years that followed.

As a member of the “9/11 Generation,” I understand what volunteering to serve means. We live in a world that is not the time of peace that was my early childhood. I will never be able to get those initial ingrained images of the twin towers being struck out of my head.

But because of that, 9/11 for me was a catalyst for how I view leadership: it’s changing for those that come behind you, what went wrong for you, so they don’t have to experience the hardship or heartache you did.

I chose to serve because I wanted to ensure that no future generation has similar images in their heads, and to them, like so many of my fellow cadets today, 9/11 is simply history: firmly in the past, but always remembered, never forgotten. We serve; In Duty, Through Honor, For Country.

(Editor’s note: A special thanks to Cadet Crimmins for experiences and thoughts about 9/11.)