FOR THE ADULTS

Drawing 101 with Nicole

The West Point Arts & Crafts Shop is offering Drawing 101 with Nicole from 2:30-4:30 p.m. today.

Students learn to render three dimensional forms using a wide variety of mediums to increase skill level, with a focus on value and form. Registration is required.

For details, call 938-4812 or visit westpointarts&crafts.com.

West Point Club Spirit Luncheons

Tickets are on sale now at the West Point Club’s administration office and can be purchased 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each luncheon is a pep rally for that week’s game held in the Club’s Grand Ballroom.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the luncheon begins at 11:45 a.m. Buy tickets in advance and save $2 per person.

Reservations are based on the tickets sold by 2 p.m. on the day prior to the lunch. Make sure you mention which department you are with or who you would like to sit with when purchasing tickets.

After 2 p.m. tickets are only available at the door on the day of the luncheon and are open seating based on space availability.

The Spirit Luncheon events are:

• Today—UTEP;

• Oct. 12—Eastern Michigan;

• Oct. 19—Temple;

• Nov. 2—Air Force;

• Nov. 9—Duke;

• Dec. 6—Navy.

For more details, call the club at 845-446-5504.

Yoga at Trophy Point

Breathe in the magnificent views of the Hudson River with yoga at Trophy Point at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays – Sept. 9 and 30, and at 10:30 a.m. Sundays— Sept. 17 and 24.

Yoga is weather permitting. Please bring yoga mat and water.

Hunter Education Course

There is a Hunter Education Course from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 7 at the community building at Round Pond.

Registration is required. Visit www.dec.ny.gov.outdoor/92267.html to register.

All homework must be completed before taking the class.

For more details, call 938-2503.

Wanted: certified and experienced personal trainers at the MWR Fitness Center

The MWR Fitness Center is looking for certified and experienced personal trainers who can motivate and inspire clients.

The benefits of working at the MWR Fitness Center include:

• Create your own hours;

• Profitable opportunity.

For more details, call 845-938-6490.

Korean Traditional Martial Art Soo Bahk Classes

The MWR Fitness Center is offering the opportunity to try the traditional Korean martial art, Soo Bahk Do. This is a classical martial art, which develops every aspect of the self.

If you’ve ever thought of learning how to defend yourself more effectively, now is the time. In each 50-minute class, master-level experts in the traditional Korean martial art of Soo Bahk Do will teach you highly effective self-defense techniques and guide you in stretching, breathing, relaxation, balance, endurance and more. Adults only. Register via webtrac at http://tiny.cc/SooBahkDo.

June classes meet at 7:10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:10 p.m. Thursdays (no class June 29). For more details, call 938-6490

West Point Golf Fall Special

There are West Point Golf Course specials in the fall to include:

• $30 Special from 2-5 p.m., which includes 18 holes, a golf cart and $5 food voucher.

• $15 Special at 5 p.m.-Dusk, which includes 18 holes, walk the course.

Valid weekdays only (Monday-Friday) during September and October. For details, visit Golfatwestpoint.com.

Champagne Sunday brunch at the West Point Club

Enjoy a seasonal Sunday brunch from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the West Point Club’s Pierce Room.

Freshly prepared hot and cold items, carving stations, fresh cut fruit, assorted pastries, hot and cold beverages are available. The Sunday brunch continues through Nov. 12.

Reservations are suggested. For details, call 446-5506.