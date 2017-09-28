JUST ANNOUNCED

Leisure Travel Services (LTS)

• Today—Theater van to Broadway. Leave West Point at 4:30 p.m., leave New York City after the show. Purchase half price theater tickets at the TKTS discount ticket booth in Times Square.

• Oct. 5—Broadway performance of ‘The Lion King.’ Leave West Point at 4:30 p.m., leave NYC at 11 p.m. There is an 8 p.m. curtain and mezzanine seating at the Minskoff Theater.

• Oct. 13—Norman Rockwell Museum. Leave West Point at 8 a.m., leave Stockbridge at 4 p.m. Enjoy the splendid fall foliage of the Berkshires and then stroll, lunch and shop in beautiful Stockbridge.

There is a minimal fee for transportation with LTS.

For more details and pricing, call 845-938-3601.

Jack-o-Lantern Jog

MWR is hosting the Jack-o-Lantern Jog, a 5K run around West Point in your Halloween costume at 8 a.m. Oct. 28.

Registration is now open.

For details, call 845-938-6490 or visit www.westpoint.armymwr.com.

2017-2018 West Point Community General Skate

The MWR Sports office will conduct the 2017-18 Community General Skate at Tate Rink.

The Holleder Center is open to all West Point personnel, DOD personnel and families.

All skaters must supply their own skates.

The dates for Community General Skate are as follows from 3:30-5 p.m. Nov. 5, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25, and March 4.

There are two dates during Christmas break from 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 26 and 28.

For details, call the Skate Hotline at 845-938-2991.