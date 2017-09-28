Kimbrough speaks to MA205 Class

Courtesy Photo Courtesy Photo

Retired Col. Shane Kimbrough, USMA Class of 1989, delivered a speech to cadets taking MA205: Multivariable Calculus and Introduction to Differential Equations about his spaceflight experiences and the path to becoming an astronaut Sept. 22 in Robinson Auditorium. As a NASA astronaut, Kimbrough logged more than 188 days in space over two missions, STS-126 (Space Shuttle Endeavour) and to Expedition 49/50 to the International Space Station. He spent the afternoon sharing experiences about the rigorous screening, selection and training process at NASA to become an astronaut. Kimbrough then fielded questions from cadets about daily life in space and on the ground while working for NASA, as well as what it was like to work with astronauts from other countries. Cadets also asked questions about Mars exploration, the rise of private corporations participating in spaceflight operations and what it is like to exercise and stay fit in orbit. Cadets taking MA205 are primarily yearling STEM majors who will complete an astronomy and space exploration-based project this semester as part of the course.