OUTSIDE THE GATES

Girls Basketball Officiating Class

If you are interested in officiating girls basketball, there are officiating classes from 6-8 p.m. Today ; Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26; and Nov. 2 and 9 at Park Avenue Elementary School in Warwick, N.Y.

The test date is Nov. 13 at Sanfordville Elementary School in Warwick, N.Y.

There is a fee of $150, which includes first year’s dues.

For details, contact John Leigh at johnleigh@optimum.net or call 845-325-0742.

Saint Joan of Arc 50K

The St. Joan of Arc Church is hosting a 50K Oct. 9. The run begins at 6 a.m. at 52 Eagle Valley Road, Sloatsburg, New York.

The finish time is no later than 4 p.m. at Most Holy Trinity Chapel, 699 Washington Road.

To sign up, work the event or for additional information, call 845-938-3316.

Fly to the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum for “Birding with the Bakers”

The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum presents, “Birding with the Bakers” at the Outdoor Discovery Center, on Muser Drive, across from 174 Angola Road, Cornwall, at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 7. Join Sharon and David Baker, avid birding enthusiasts with worldwide experience, to learn the basics of this engaging hobby. Enjoy a hot or cold beverage with a donghnut during a birding presentation highlighted by David’s fantastic photography.

Don’t forget to bring your binoculars. This program is recommended for adults and teens. There is an admission fee.

For details, visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506, ext. 204.

Lighthouse Christian Assembly

The Lighthouse Christian Assembly cordially invites the West Point community to join its family of fellowship and worship at 10 a.m. Sundays at 134 Old State Road, Highland Falls.

The church has been serving the Fort Montgomery/Highland Falls and West Point communities for more than 30 years.

It provides a family atmosphere for cadets, Soldiers, family members and the community.

Every effort is made to support our beloved brothers and sisters with physical as well as spiritual needs.

Additionally, the church is affiliated with the Walter Hoving Home, founded by John and Elsie Benton in 1967.

This Christ-centered home provides a safe space for women in recovery from alcohol and substance abuse.

If you are in need of transportation, contact either Robby at 845-661-0339 or Tommy at 262-444-2460 by 9 a.m. on the Sunday morning you will be attending.