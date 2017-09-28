Sprint Football blanks Franklin Pierce on the road

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore Tom Williamson (#80) led Army West Point with three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown during Army West Point Sprint Football's 51-0 victory over Franklin Pierce Sept. 23 in Rindge, N.H. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Sprint Football team cruised to a 51-0 victory over Franklin Pierce in their first road game of the season Sept. 23 in Rindge, New Hampshire.

The Black Knights improved to 2-0 on the year, while the Falcons dropped to 1-1.

Army controlled the game from start to finish, totaling 311 yards of total offense while limiting FPU to just 164 yards. That defensive surge by the Black Knights allowed their offensive counterparts to start inside the Franklin Pierce territory on six of their 12 drives.

Offensively, the Black Knights were led once again by senior running back Quay Gilmore who ran 13 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Junior quarterbacks Keegan West and Brady Miller were impressive through the air as well, combining for a 12-of-22 performance with 122 yards and three touchdowns.

Sophomore wide receiver Tom Williamson led Army’s receiving corps as well with three catches, 66 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, senior defensive lineman Nathan Lopez and sophomore defensive back Desmond Young tied for a team-high six tackles in the game. Dakota Jones and Devon Moore each forced fumbles in the game as well.

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights improved to 5-0 against Franklin Pierce.

• Army scored 50 or more points in consecutive games for the first time since 2013.

• Army’s defense shut out its first two opponents for just the third time since the turn of the century, having also accomplished this feat in 2000 and 2015.

• Gilmore recorded his second career 100-yard rushing game in as many weeks.

• He has accounted for six of Army’s 17 touchdowns through the first two games.

• Williamson has been Army’s top receiver through the first two games with six catches, 162 yards and two touchdowns.

• Jerzerick scored his second-career touchdown on a fumble return.

How it happened

• After Army took the opening kickoff, both defenses were impressive early. Both forced the opposition to a three-and-out on their first drives.

• Army’s second drive ended in the first score of the game after the Black Knights trekked 75 yards in 10 plays.

• The drive was capped with a three-yard rushing touchdown by West, who also went 4-for-5 for 62 yards through the air.

• After forcing another punt, sophomore Desmond Young set Army up with a short field after a 20-yard punt return. The Black Knights would increase its lead to double-digits after a 28-yard field goal by sophomore Peter Davis.

• Army’s opening drive of the second half unconventionally ended with a score after a botched punt by the Falcons gave the Black Knights new life at the 25-yard line. Gilmore took care of the rest, breaking off runs of 15 and 10 yards to increase Army’s advantage to 17-0.

• The cadet’s defense added to the lead before halftime when Moore forced a fumble that was picked up by the team’s defensive captain, senior Curtis Jerzerick, who scurried 13 yards for the touchdown.

• FPU received the kickoff to begin the second half, but was held to just one yard on the drive and was forced to punt. That allowed Army to once again add to its lead as West connected with sophomore wide receiver Tom Williamson for a 22-yard touchdown.

• Junior quarterback Brady Miller took over for the next drive, leading Army into the end zone with a seven-yard pass to sophomore running back Jake Gigliotti.

• Another short field allowed Army to rely on Gilmore, who needed just three carries to go 26 yards for his second touchdown of the afternoon.

• Miller tossed his second touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter to John Descisciolo from six yards out to break the 50-point plateau.

Up next

• The Black Knights remain on the road as they travel to the University of Pennsylvania at 1 p.m. Saturday.