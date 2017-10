Taking a bite out of Oktoberfest

Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

Children ages 3 and 4 years old took part in a doughnut eating contest at the annual Oktoberfest Sept. 23 at the Victor Constant Ski Area. They had to keep their hands behind their backs and bite into the doughnut, but that was revised in some cases.