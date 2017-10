thecajunbelle: Today we ran in the footsteps of Stephen Siller, a firefighter who was on the way home after a shift when he heard about the 9/11 attack on the radio. When he tried to turn around, the Brooklyn tunnel was alreadyclosed so he strapped on 60 lbs of gear and ran to the towers. He and so many others are why we do what we do. #DutyHonorCountry