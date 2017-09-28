Volleyball wins fourth straight, blank Lafayette
The Army West Point Volleyball team improved its winning streak to four straight after a 3-0 decision over Lafayette Sept. 23 in Lehigh Valley, Pennyslvania.
Army highlights and match notes
• The Black Knights led the Leopards in every category including points (59-41), kills (50-33), aces (5-3), assists (44-29) and digs (54-29).
• Lafayette did, however, top Army in blocks with a 5-4 advantage.
• For the second match in a row, Rachel Gearon led the cadets with 14 kills and a .619 hitting percentage.
• Courtney Horace also produced 14 kills for the Black Knights, while Vanessa Wesley recorded 10.
• Nikki Lum and Haven Bethune aided from the setters position with 20 and 18 assists, respectively.
• Ellie Petersen led the squad with 14 digs as Ana Oglivie added 13 and two service aces.
How it happened—Set One (25-21 Army)
• Gearon was on fire for Army right out of the gate. She boasted eight kills in the first set and a .778 hitting percentage.
• The Black Knights hit .406 collectively in the first set and only recorded three errors.
• Lum recorded nine assists in the set.
How it happened—Set Two (25-16 Army)
• Horace was the stud in the second frame and boasted six kills, while Wesley trailed with five.
• Army improved its hitting percentage to .516 in the set and lowered its error count to two.
• The Black Knights led for the entirety as there was one tie score, but no lead changes.
How it happened—Set Three (25-19 Army)
• Horace continued to excel in set three and notched another five kills, while Bethune recorded eight assists.
• The cadets had 20 digs in the final set to counter the Leopard’s 34 attacks.
Up next
• Army will return to Gillis Field house next Friday and Saturday to host Loyola and American.
Friday’s match will begin at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s start time will be at 8:30 p.m.