Volleyball wins fourth straight, blank Lafayette

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Volleyball team improved its winning streak to four straight after a 3-0 decision over Lafayette Sept. 23 in Lehigh Valley, Pennyslvania.

Army highlights and match notes

• The Black Knights led the Leopards in every category including points (59-41), kills (50-33), aces (5-3), assists (44-29) and digs (54-29).

• Lafayette did, however, top Army in blocks with a 5-4 advantage.

• For the second match in a row, Rachel Gearon led the cadets with 14 kills and a .619 hitting percentage.

• Courtney Horace also produced 14 kills for the Black Knights, while Vanessa Wesley recorded 10.

• Nikki Lum and Haven Bethune aided from the setters position with 20 and 18 assists, respectively.

• Ellie Petersen led the squad with 14 digs as Ana Oglivie added 13 and two service aces.

How it happened—Set One (25-21 Army)

• Gearon was on fire for Army right out of the gate. She boasted eight kills in the first set and a .778 hitting percentage.

• The Black Knights hit .406 collectively in the first set and only recorded three errors.

• Lum recorded nine assists in the set.

How it happened—Set Two (25-16 Army)

• Horace was the stud in the second frame and boasted six kills, while Wesley trailed with five.

• Army improved its hitting percentage to .516 in the set and lowered its error count to two.

• The Black Knights led for the entirety as there was one tie score, but no lead changes.

How it happened—Set Three (25-19 Army)

• Horace continued to excel in set three and notched another five kills, while Bethune recorded eight assists.

• The cadets had 20 digs in the final set to counter the Leopard’s 34 attacks.

Up next

• Army will return to Gillis Field house next Friday and Saturday to host Loyola and American.

Friday’s match will begin at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s start time will be at 8:30 p.m.