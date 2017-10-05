2017-18 cadet club activities

Equestrian: The Army West Point Equestrian team achieved an impressive top-three finish at its first IHSA horseshow of the season Sept. 30 at the Crosswinds Equestrian Center in Lagrangeville, New York.

The team competed against 10 highly competitive colleges in the Northeast region.

With eight top-three finishes in multiple categories of competition, the team truly rode to excellence.

Some of the most notable placings were as follows: Class of 2018 Cadet Shawna Moore placed second in open fences and third in open flat; team captain Class of 2019 Cadet Matilda Brady won first place in novice fences; Class of 2021 Cadets Madyson Paul and Haley Middleton both placed second in their respective walk-trot-canter divisions; Class of 2021 Cadet Sydney Campbell placed third in her walk-trot-canter division; Class of 2020 Cadet Cira Wolf took first at walk-trot class, and Class of 2020 Cadet Matthew Golembeski placed second in his walk-trot class.

With the first show of the season in the books, the team is looking forward to continued success as its members take on challenging opponents in the coming weeks.

Gospel: Krewasky Salter, Department of History faculty alum, provided a private tour for the Cadet Gospel Choir at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., Sept. 25.

Following the tour, patrons of the museum engaged with cadets to offer their appreciation and support of their service and legacy.

Triathlon: The Army West Point Triathlon team sent six members to California to compete in the Ironman 70.3 Superfrog race in Coronado.

The team had an outstanding race with Class of 2018 Cadet Remington Ponce-Pore taking first in the men’s Military Academy division, first in the men’s 18-24 year-old division and 11th place overall in the race. In addition, Class of 2020 Cadet Wolfgang Drake was second in the men’s Military Academy divison, Class of 2020 Cadet Katie Harris was fourth and Class of 2019 Cadet Hailey Conger took fifth in the women’s Military Academy division.

The race consisted of a 1.2-mile open ocean swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run—half of which was on the beach.

Because of his placing in the division, Ponce-Pore earned a qualification slot to the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii in 2018. With Ponce-Pore graduating in May 2018, he allowed his slot to roll-down to Drake, who will represent the Academy in Kona in October next year. Wolfgang will be the fourth cadet in the past six years to represent USMA in the premier long-distance triathlon in the world—the Hawaii Ironman.