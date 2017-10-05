A celebration of West Point authors

On Sept. 26, the U.S. Military Academy celebrated more than 200 works of scholarship produced at the Academy between January and June 2017. The featured work was “Intolerance: Political Animals and Their Prey,” a book which grew from a yearlong multidisciplinary collaboration between faculty members of Bard College and West Point. Following opening remarks from Dean of the Academic Board Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb, and Librarian and Associate Dean Christopher Barth, panelists from Bard and USMA discussed the book and answered questions from the audience.