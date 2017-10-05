A rumble in Central Area

Photos by Michelle Eberhart/PV

The Army West Point Boxing team performed in front of a big cowd during its annual Central Area Rumble Sept. 29. The Rumble winners were Calvin Hart (far right, in blue, 130 lbs.), Justin Sells (130 lbs.), Ahliyah LaBlue (right, blue, female bout), Shane Ferry (140 lbs.), John Burke (150 lbs.), Briana Dorsey (female bout), Luca Botis (160 lbs.), Jose Borrego-Acosta (160 lbs.), Moses Sun (160 lbs.), David Neaverth (170 lbs.), Kayla Matute (female bout), Marcus Cox (180 lbs.), Josh Meeks (heavyweight) and Sheldon Johnson (heavyweight).