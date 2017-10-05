ANNOUNCEMENTS

Motorcycle training Basic Rider Course & Experienced Rider Course

The Garrison Safety Office is offering a Motorcycle Safety Course at A Lot through September.

There are various classes for both experienced and novice riders, and classes for staff and faculty and cadets.

The upcoming training schedule is:

Basic Rider Course:

• Friday – Sunday (Cadets);

• Oct. 31-Nov. 1 (Staff & Faculty);

• Nov. 17-19 (Cadets).

Experienced Rider Course:

• Today;

• Nov. 2.

Also, individuals are not to park on the motorcycle range on these dates.

For details, call Aubrey Posey, Garrison safety specialist, at 938-6131.

Cadet Chapel Organ Recital events for fall 2017

• Sunday, 3 p.m.—Justan Foster (organist at Greenbush Church);

• Oct. 15, 3 p.m.—Bruce and Reilly Xu (winners, AGO competitions);

• Oct. 22, 3 p.m.—500th Anniversary Reformation Service.

• Oct. 29, 3 p.m.—Katherine Meloan (U.S. Merchant Marine Academy).

West Point Family Homes Community Library

The West Point Family Homes Community Library is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

The Library is located at the WPFH Leasing and Management office at 126B Washington Road.

Members of the West Point community can come during business hours and enjoy the many genres of books available.

The Bass Club accepting new members

The Bass Club at West Point is accepting new members.

The Bass Club promotes sustainable fishing and performs community service in support of the West Point Outdoor Recreation. Membership is open to military, DOD civilians, veterans of the Armed Forces and their dependents.

For details, contact at toddmess@aol.com or visit http://pbwimmer.wixsite.com/bassclubatwestpoint.

Little Free Library

Hazel Calway, a rising fifth grader at West Point Middle School and an avid reader, started a Little Free Library, located at 306D Alexander Place on West Point. The purpose of the LFL is to share books, bring people together and create communities of readers.

The Little Free Libraries are small, front-yard book exchanges numbering 50,000 around the world in 70 countries.

The mission of the LFL is to encourage children to read during the summer months. Hazel’s LFL is open 24 hours, seven days a week. To learn more, visit littlefreelibrary.org.

Protect your credit

Equifax Inc. recently reported a cyberattack that may have affected about 143 million U.S. customers of the credit reporting agency. Intruders reportedly accessed names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and driver’s license numbers. Credit card numbers for about 209,000 consumers were also accessed, the company said.

The company set up a website, www.equifaxsecurity2017.com, that consumers can use to determine whether their information was compromised. It’s also offering free credit-file monitoring and identity-theft protection.

Ensure our young leaders, whom may have less experience in these matters, are aware of this situation for their own financial protection. For details, contact Capt. AJ Pulaski, G2, at 938-0738.