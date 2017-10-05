Army inducts newest members into Sports Hall of Fame

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Athletic Association officially inducted six new members in the Army Sports Hall of Fame Sept. 29 at Eisenhower Hall. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Athletic Association officially inducted six new members into the Army Sports Hall of Fame Sept. 29 at Eisenhower Hall.

The Class of 2017 featured Men’s Soccer star Scotty Adams, former Men’s Lacrosse and Men’s Soccer coach Dick Edell, Football and Men’s Lacrosse extraordinaire Charlie Jarvis, Football and Baseball standout Bob Mischak, Men’s Lacrosse great Bob Miser and Men’s Cross Country and Track and Field star Jason Stewart.

The group was also recognized during the plaque unveiling ceremony at the Kenna Hall of Army Sports prior to the banquet at Eisenhower Hall. The newest class was honored during halftime of the Army West Point-UTEP football game Sept. 30 at Michie Stadium.

Adams was a four-year letter winner and three-time National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) All-American. He earned first-team nods in 1954, second-team honors in 1952 and honorable mention praise in 1953.

He is the last player in Army history to be named a first team All-American and the eighth all-time in the history of the program.

Adams served as the team captain in 1954 and was 3-0-1 versus Navy throughout his career. During his time with the Black Knights, Army posted an overall record of 31-4-5 and achieved a winning percentage of .8375 from 1951 to 1954, which marks the best winning percentage during any four-year period in team history. Adams helped guide Army to Eastern Intercollegiate Soccer League Championships in 1951 and 1952 as well.

Edell served as Army Men’s Lacrosse head coach from 1977 to 1983. He is a 2004 National Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee and was honored with the 1978 F. Morris Touchstone Award as the National Coach of the Year by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA). In 2016, he was inducted into the inaugural class of the Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

During his tenure, Army made four NCAA Tournament appearances. Edell coached 28 All-Americans at Army and compiled a 66-24 (.733) record in seven seasons at the helm. He currently ranks second all-time at West Point in career winning percentage and fifth in wins with 66.

Edell coached Army to 10 or more wins in five of his seven seasons at the helm. He retired with the fifth most wins (282 in 29 seasons) in college lacrosse history and was the sixth all-time winningest coach with a .696 winning percentage. At the time of his retirement, he owned the second-most wins among active coaches, behind only Jack Emmer.

Edell also served as Army’s men’s soccer coach, compiling a record of 20-14-8 from 1979 to 1981. He has already been inducted into the University of Maryland Hall of Fame (2002), Towson University Hall of Fame (1980), U.S. Lacrosse Potomac Chapter Hall of Fame, U.S. Lacrosse Greater Baltimore Chapter Hall of Fame and University of Baltimore Hall of Fame.

Jarvis, the 1969 Army Athletic Association winner, competed in both football and men’s lacrosse while at the Academy. He was selected to the 1968 East-West Shrine Game, 1969 Lions American Bowl and Coaches All-America Game in football.

Jarvis was drafted by the San Diego Chargers as the 382nd overall pick in the 15th round of the National Football League (NFL) Draft.

During his three-year tenure in the Black and Gold, Army posted a combined record of 23-7 and 2-1 versus Navy. Jarvis set the program record for rushing yards in a game during the 1968 season when he ran for 253 yards against Boston College.

That record stood for a little more than 30 years until Michael Wallace broke it in 1999 (currently third all-time now). Jarvis also holds the 10th best single-season rushing mark with 1,110 yards and ranks tied for 12th in single-season touchdowns after registering 11 scores in 1968. He collected five 100-yard rushing games in 1968 as well, which tied him for sixth on Army’s all-time list.

Jarvis graduated ranked second on Army’s career rushing list with 2,334 yards on 441 attempts (currently eighth) and fourth all-time in program lore in career rushing touchdowns with 22 (currently ninth).

On the lacrosse field, he was a two-time honorable mention All-America choice and was a member of Army’s 1969 squad that captured a share of the National Championship. During his two varsity seasons (1968-69), the Black Knights combined for an overall record of 18-3-1.

Mischak was a force on the gridiron for three varsity seasons, while also lettering in baseball for two years. He participated in the 1954 College All-Star Game and owns one of just 14 kickoff returns for a touchdown in West Point history.

Throughout his time at Army, he led the nation in kickoff returns in 1951, set a Michie Stadium record for longest kickoff return (97 yards) against Dartmouth that same year, and held five Army kickoff records at the time of his graduation.

In 1952, he was moved to offensive end, where he caught 12 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown. He also denied Duke a late-game go-ahead score after making a touchdown-saving tackle short of the goal line at the Polo Grounds in 1953, which helped seal a dramatic 14-13 Army victory.

The next season he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns during the 23rd round of the 1954 NFL draft and served as the starting offensive guard for the New York Giants in the 1958 NFL Championship Game against the Baltimore Colts before going on to play tight end for New York Titans and Oakland Raiders of the American Football League (AFL). A 1961 and 1962 Pro Bowl selection, Mischak was also named an Associated Press First-Team All-AFL selection in 1961 and 1962.

Mischak returned to serve as an assistant coach at West Point from 1966 to 1973 and helped the Cadets compile a winning record during five of his seven years on staff to include five victories over Navy along with capturing Army’s first Commander in Chief’s Trophy in 1972.

He then became a member of Oakland Raiders’ organization as a tight ends coach and served as player personnel director from 1973 to 1987. During his time on the West Coast, the Raiders won three Super Bowls and played in eight AFC Championship games.

Miser served as Army’s team captain in 1960. He was a 1980 Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee and a two-time National Champion from 1958 to 1959. He was a First-Team All-America selection in 1959 and 1960 and a Second-Team All-America choice 1958. He earned the Trumbull Award in 1960, which is presented annually to the nation’s top attack man.

Miser was a member of the Black Knights’ 1959 team that averaged 16 goals per game, which remains an Academy record. He graduated as Army’s all-time leading scorer with 135 points (currently 17th), the program leader in assists with 64 (currently 11th), and registered 71 goals to rank second all-time (currently 20th).

Stewart rates as one of Army’s most decorated cross country and track and field athletes. He was a finalist at both the 1996 and 2000 U.S. Olympic Trials in the 5,000-meter run and was a member of the U.S. National Cross Country Team in 1999 and 2000.

At Army, he was a three-time NCAA All-American, copping two citations in 1994. Stewart graduated second on Army’s all-time list for the 5,000-meter run indoors (currently fifth) and qualified for NCAAs outdoors in the 1,500 and 5,000 meter running events. He captained the 1993 cross country team that earned sixth place at the NCAA Championships, which was the highest since the squad finished third in 1958.

Stewart won the individual title at the 1993 IC4A Cross Country Championships after out-dueling 216 runners and was named the Outstanding Male Performer at the 1994 Heptagonal Championships. He was a three-time Patriot League champion, winning a pair of titles in the 1,500-meter run for outdoors and claiming the crown in the 1,000 meter crown for indoors.

As a senior, he led Army to a sweep of Navy in cross country and in indoor and outdoor track, with the spring track win being Army’s first over the Mids in five years. Stewart graduated with Academy records in the 3,000 and 5,000-meter runs (currently second in both) and held the Academy record in the 5,000 meters (currently second), 1,500 meters (currently second), and mile run (currently third).

He also graduated in the top 10 in the 1,000-meter run (currently ninth) and was selected to the Patriot League’s 25th Anniversary team for men’s cross country and track and field.