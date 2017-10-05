BBC Lifeworks

• Boo Your Neighbor:For the rest of the month, reach out to your friends and neighbors and leave a treat or note on their door. Stop by B126 Washington Road from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday for your treat and starter kit and spread these “BOO’s” and Halloween cheer throughout West Point.

• Melody in Motion: Come celebrate Columbus Day and Halloween with music and movement with Ms. Desrae.

We’ll learn three Columbus Day songs, dance with skeletons, fly with bats, creep with spiders, pass pumpkins and sing like monsters. Then we’ll end with a lot of parachute fun.

Join in the fun from 3:30-5 p.m. Oct. 13 at B126 Washington. To register, e-mail jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Tuesday with the name and ages of children attending.