JUST ANNOUNCED

October Classes with Arts & Crafts

• Single-Point Perspective—2:30-4:30 p.m. today, Oct. 12, 19 and 26. Students learn to draw using single-point perspective. We will look at different examples of single-point as seen in life as well as in other artist’s work. For children in grades 5 and up.

• Pint Sized Picasso—3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 and 24. Children learn about a new artist each class and make art inspired by them.

There is a minimal fee for the above classes. Single-Point Perspective has a minimal materials fee.

To register, call 845-938-4812.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM)

The Army DVAM theme for 2017 is “See the signs, avoid the hazards.” The West Point DVAM schedule of events are:

• Tuesday, 9 a.m.-noon—FAP information and awareness display table. With fun give-a-ways (Commissary).

• Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.—Signing of the DVAM proclamation by the installation garrison commander with a FAP information display table (building 626, second floor, resiliency center). Cake and drinks are available.

• Oct. 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m.—Stress Management Class (building 626, second floor, Resiliency Center). Child care is available if needed.

Call to register at 845-938-0633 or contact Army Community Services (building 622) at 845-938-4621.

Adult Riding Lessons at Morgan Farm

Why let the kids have all the fun? In this comprehensive course, Morgan Farm begins each morning with a discussion on the day’s lesson plan during coffee, tea and doughnuts. It will cover safety, horse care and riding over the next four weeks.

Lessons will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Oct. 10 through Nov. 4 (eight lessons total).

There is a fee for these lessons. For more details, call 845-938-3926.

Youth Sports Recreational Basketball Registration

Registration for youth basketball, ages 4-11, is open from Oct. 16-Nov. 17. Recreational Basketball is from Dec. 4 through Feb. 22.

For more details, call 845-938-8896. To register, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac/westpointcyms.html.