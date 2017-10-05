Keller Corner

Nutrition Care Department offers weight management classes

Keller Army Community Hospital’s Nutrition Care Department will continue the “Fit for Performance” series, focusing on weight management.

The weight management classes are open to all Tricare beneficiaries, with a goal of assisting with making permanent changes to your diet, sleeping, and activity habits to promote long-term weight loss success.

Program dates/subjects are:

• Oct. 13—Sleep, Intensity of Activity, and Practice Performance Nutrition.

• Oct. 27—Changing Your Environment and Finding Support for Weight Loss.

• Nov. 3—Nutrient Timing and Strength Training.

• Nov. 10—Mindful Eating.

• Nov. 17—Stress and Weight Loss.

All classes are held at Keller’s second floor classroom from 1:30-3 p.m.

Call the KACH appointment line at 845-938-7992 or the Nutrition Care Department at 845-938-2374 to reserve your seat.

KACH OBU to provide Childbirth Education Courses

The Keller Army Community Hospital Obstetric Unit will be providing Childbirth Education Courses in October.

Topics include, but are not limited to, what to expect during labor, newborn care and breastfeeding.

The course takes place from 6-9:30 p.m. Wednesday and 18 in the fourth floor classroom at KACH.

Keller Hearing Clinic no longer walk-in

The Keller Army Community Hospital Hearing Conservation Clinic (hearing booth) will no longer operate as a walk-in clinic and will not be open every day.

Effective Sept. 12, 2017, the Hearing Conservation Clinic at Building 606 will be by appointment only.

If you need to schedule a hearing test in the audiology booth, call the appointment line at 938-7992 or 800-552-2907.