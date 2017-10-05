OUTSIDE THE GATES

Fly to the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum for “Birding with the Bakers”

The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum presents, “Birding with the Bakers” at the Outdoor Discovery Center, on Muser Drive, across from 174 Angola Road, Cornwall, at 8:30 a.m. Saturday Join Sharon and David Baker, avid birding enthusiasts with worldwide experience, to learn the basics of this engaging hobby. Enjoy a hot or cold beverage with a donghnut during a birding presentation highlighted by David’s fantastic photography.

Don’t forget to bring your binoculars. This program is recommended for adults and teens. There is an admission fee.

For details, visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506, ext. 204.

42nd annual Apple Time Fair

The 42nd annual Apple Time Fair is scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 14 at Cornwall Presbyterian Church, 222 Hudson St., Cornwall on Hudson, New York.

The harvest festival will have homemade apple pies and baked goods; crafts and holiday items; Grandma’s Bargain Basement; gourmet cafe and children’s activities.

For more details, call 845-534-2903 or visit www.cornwallpresbyterian.org.

2017 Farmers Market

The West Point-Town of Highlands 2017 Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday in Highland Falls.

The market includes many items for purchase including fresh produce, specialty items, books and more.

See page 11 for this week’s event.

Saint Joan of Arc 50K

The St. Joan of Arc Church is hosting a 50K Oct. 9. The run begins at 6 a.m. at 52 Eagle Valley Road, Sloatsburg, New York.

The finish time is no later than 4 p.m. at Most Holy Trinity Chapel, 699 Washington Road.

To sign up, work the event or for additional information, call 845-938-3316.

Lighthouse Christian Assembly

The Lighthouse Christian Assembly cordially invites the West Point community to join its family of fellowship and worship at 10 a.m. Sundays at 134 Old State Road, Highland Falls.

The church has been serving the Fort Montgomery/Highland Falls and West Point communities for more than 30 years.

It provides a family atmosphere for cadets, Soldiers, family members and the community.

Every effort is made to support our beloved brothers and sisters with physical as well as spiritual needs.

Additionally, the church is affiliated with the Walter Hoving Home, founded by John and Elsie Benton in 1967.

This Christ-centered home provides a safe space for women in recovery from alcohol and substance abuse.

If you are in need of transportation, contact either Robby at 845-661-0339 or Tommy at 262-444-2460 by 9 a.m. on the Sunday morning you will be attending.