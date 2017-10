Plaque unveiled

Photo by Anthony Battista/DPTMS VI Photo by Anthony Battista/DPTMS VI

Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. and Fred Malek unveil the plaque dedicating Malek Soccer Stadium Sept. 26. Also involved in the unveiling were Todd Browne, president of the Association of Graduates; Boo Corrigan, Army West Point athletic director; and Army West Point Men’s Soccer Coach Russell Payne.