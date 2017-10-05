Reading is “Fund”amental

Courtesy Photo Courtesy Photo

West Point Schools PTO Read-A-Thon is in full swing. Students are setting a goal to “Read to Philly” with each minute read equaling five yards. Cadets from the U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School have been reading to classes at both schools to encourage students to reach their reading goals. The Read-A-Thon raises funds by having students set a reading goal over two weeks and asking family and friends to give them pledges for reaching their reading goal. All pledges are due today. (Above) Class of 2018 Cadet Kyle Werner reads to Mrs. Cook’s first grade class.