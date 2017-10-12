2017-18 cadet club activities

Chess: The West Point Chess Club hosted the annual U.S. Armed Forces Open Oct. 7-8. The tournament featured active duty and retired players from across all branches of service, and as part of the tournament cadets from West Point and Navy competed for the Commander in Chief’s Trophy. The two teams played particularly close, but a last round surge by Army led to a narrow 102-99 victory. Class of 2021 Cadet David Yue and Class of 2019 Cadet Zade Koch played particularly well and were instrumental in the victory. This is the sixth consecutive year that West Point has won the Commander in Chief’s Trophy for chess and the 11th time since 2004. Chess: The West Point Chess Club hosted the annual U.S. Armed Forces Open Oct. 7-8. The tournament featured active duty and retired players from across all branches of service, and as part of the tournament cadets from West Point and Navy competed for the Commander in Chief’s Trophy. The two teams played particularly close, but a last round surge by Army led to a narrow 102-99 victory. Class of 2021 Cadet David Yue and Class of 2019 Cadet Zade Koch played particularly well and were instrumental in the victory. This is the sixth consecutive year that West Point has won the Commander in Chief’s Trophy for chess and the 11th time since 2004.

Women's Team Handball: The Army West Point Women's Team Handball traveled to Montreal to participate in the Action de Grace (Canadian Thanksgiving) Handball Tournament hosted by the Montreal Celtique Handball club Oct. 7-8. The Army West Point Black squad took second while Gold was right behind them with third place at the tournament. The tournament had a full schedule over two days with teams using gyms that were built for the Montreal Olympics. Army Black finished with 3 wins, 1 loss and 1 tie. Army Gold finished with 2 wins, 2 losses and 1 tie. Army Black player Class of 2020 Cadet Morgan Morris received the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.