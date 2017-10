Academy senior enlisted visit

Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

Senior enlisted noncommissioned officers from the U.S. Naval Academy​ and the U.S. Air Force Academy came to the U.S. Military Academy Oct. 3 to learn about their counterparts’ roles, explore West Point and build camaraderie. Throughout the week, the sergeants major visited each of the academies, continuing the week of team building.