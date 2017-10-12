Black and Gold Volunteer awardees

Courtesy Photo Courtesy Photo

The Black and Gold Volunteer Recognition Ceremony for first quarter FY18 took place Oct. 5 at the Army Community Service. The event was hosted by the Deputy to the Garrison Commander Thomas Cowan and Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick Taylor, Garrison CSM. The Volunteer for the Quarter was Class of 2019 Cadet Ellen Dougherty, the cadet in charge of the Unified Sports Program, which serves special needs families in the West Point community. Volunteers receiving the first quarter Black and Gold Awards were front Row (left to right) Ethie Gaillard and her pet therapy dog, Zoe; Dougherty; Kristen Mitchell and Karen Finley. Second Row (left to right) were Taylor, Brook Scott, Stephanie Harvie, Soung Gibbons, Jessica Oxendine, Diane Schreiner, Jennifer Wlasniewski, Carlys Lemler, Jenny Dalton, Michelle Bauer-Roth, Jen Wright, Maggie Haley, Richard Walls (receiving a special State Senate Resolution for volunteer service) and Cowan.