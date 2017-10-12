Hockey skates past American International

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Backed by a 38-save performance by Cole Bruns, the Army West Point Hockey team pushed past American International, 2-1, Oct. 7 to complete the weekend sweep in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army captured four points on the weekend and is first in Atlantic Hockey standings.

• Nick DeCenzo and Brendan Soucie bookended an AIC goal to clinch the game for Army.

• Blake Box, Tyler Pham, Zach Evancho and Conor Andrle were credited with assists for the Black Knights.

• Pham’s assist was the 75th point of his career and 53rd assist for the most on the team.

• Army’s penalty kill was superb as the defense killed off all five and picked up seven blocked shots from seven different players.

• Bruns picked up 38 saves on the night for a season-high.

• It is the second straight season that Army has begun league play 2-0.

• The Black Knights improve to 65-29-7 in the all-time series against the Yellow Jackets and head coach Brian Riley boasts a 30-17-6 mark.

How it happened

First period (0-0 Tie)

• The Black Knights had multiple opportunities in the first period.

• En route to killing off a 5-on-3 penalty kill, Dominic Franco stole the puck at AIC’s blue line for a one-on-one with Zackarias Skog. Franco juked it top right, but Skog got a glove on it to keep things scoreless.

Second period (2-1 Army)

• Just after the 5-on-3 ended in to start off the period, DeCenzo sniped a shot on the offset AIC defense and it went low right between Skog’s legs for the first goal of the game.

• Four minutes later, the Yellow Jackets answered with a goal of their own. Janis Jaks shot from the left circle and beat Bruns stick side low.

• Andrle made a big hit loosening the puck from AIC’s defender getting it to Evancho behind the net to set up Army’s game-winning goal.

• Evancho found Soucie in front who blasted it into the back of the net with 7:43 on the board.

Third period (2-1 Army)

• To kick off the final period of play, AIC had a tying goal 50 seconds in. However, it was disallowed due to goalie interference to maintain Army’s 2-1 lead.

• On a penalty kill by the Black Knights, Taylor Maruya snagged the puck and went up for a one-on-one with Skog, but shot wide.

• The Black Knights were awarded a five-minute power play after a blatant kneeing call was charged to AIC. The Yellow Jackets killed off the penalty and went on back-to-back power plays of their own right afterwards.

• Army killed off the power play and then on 6-on-5 play as AIC pulled its goalie for its last attack.